22-year-old confesses to murder of Berbice couple, says he went to execute robbery

The prime suspect in the murder of 67-year-old Subnauth Budraj and his wife, 65-year-old Saraswattie Budraj, has confessed to the heinous crime.

The 22-year-old suspect told investigators that he went to the couple’s house to execute a robbery but was recognised during the act.

As a result, the suspects decided to kill the elderly couple and set the house on fire in a bid to destroy any evidence.

Moreover, the Police recovered the couple’s gold chain, phone cards, and other items in the prime suspect’s home. Seven persons are in custody for the double murder.

HGP Nightly News had reported that a fire erupted at the couple’s Yakasari, Black Bush Polder home between 4:00h and 4:30h today, and neighbours formed a bucket brigade and quelled the blaze.

A neighbour entered the house and saw Saraswattie lying face down in the dining area with a knife stuck in her neck. At the same time, her husband was seen with chop wounds on his body.

