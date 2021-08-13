22-year-old hospitalized after crashing into fence at W.C.B

A 22-year-old is currently nursing injuries about his body after crashing into a wooden fence at West Coast Berbice.

Information revealed that in the wee hours of Friday motorcar #PZZ2887 driven by Kenneth Williams was proceeding east along the northern drive lane on No. 7 Public Road West Coast Berbice at a fast rate of speed, whilst it was raining. The young man reportedly then lost control of the vehicle collided with a wooden fence on the southern side of the road.

As a result of the collision, the driver received injuries about his body and was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited persons and conveyed to Fort Wellington Public Hospital, West Coast Berbice.

The driver was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated and transferred him to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he is admitted a patient.

Further investigations are in progress.