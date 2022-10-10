22 Year old Nabbed with Illegal Firearm

Police ranks in Regional Division #3 were on mobile patrol duties around 15:15 hrs on Sunday, when they stopped 22-year-old motorcyclist Dave Williams, a labourer of Skull City, WBD. He was at the time on motorcycle # CJ 2534.

He was stopped and a search was carried out on his person by a Police Inspector and one .38 snub nose Revolver without serial number containing three (3) live .38 rounds was found in his pants crotch.

He was told of the offence, arrested and cautioned. He replied saying he got the firearm from one “Sherwin”.

The gun was then marked, sealed and lodged. The supect was then placed into custody and statement submitted.

Further investigation in progress.