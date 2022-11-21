22 year-old Teacher stabbed to death, Suspect on the Run

22-year-old Kelly Charlotte, a teacher of 790 One Mile Extention, Wismar, Linden, tragically lost her life on Sunday night after she was stabbed multiple times by her partner.

The female teacher was allegedly murdered by her child’s father, a 28-year-old truck driver of One Mile Extention Wismar, Linden.

Enquiries disclosed that the now-deceased woman ended the relationship with the suspect and was living with her 27-year-old sister.

According to the deceased woman’s sister, at about 10:00 hours on Sunday, the suspect visited the home and collected his son.

At about 21:15 hours that same evening, the suspect returned the child to the house, and Kelly Charlotte went to the front door to collect the child.

The 27-year-old woman stated that she was in the kitchen when she heard Kelly shouting her name.

The woman immediately ran to the front of the house, where she saw the suspect stabbing her sister (Kelly) about her body with a knife.

The woman immediately called the police while the suspect made good his escape on foot.

The 22-year-old woman was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex by police ranks, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The woman’s body was then escorted to the Pensioner’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police are on the hunt for the suspect as investigations continue.