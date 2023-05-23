23-year-old Friendship man dies in Hill Foot accident 

An accident, which occurred at about 16:50h on Monday in the vicinity of Hill Foot, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, has claimed the life of 23-year-old Joel Alexander of Lot 145 Wilkins Street, Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The accident involved motor lorry GAD 5905, owned by Alabama Equipment Rental and Transportation Service and driven at the time by Sudesh Rohit and motor car PKK 475, driven by Alexander.

Reports are that the lorry was processing east along the northern side of the road when the driver alleged that motor car PKK 475, which was proceeding in the opposite direction, overtook a white motor car and ended up in the lorry’s path.

On seeing this, the lorry driver said he pulled to the left to avoid a collision, but the two vehicles collided despite his effort.

Alexander received injuries to his head and about his body and was taken out of the vehicle by the Police in an unconscious condition.

He was then taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Alexander’s body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

The lorry driver was given a breathalyser test, and the results showed no trace of alcohol on his breath. The lorry driver is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

