For the offense of Robbery Under Arms which was committed on a couple in their fifties on January 25, 2022 at their Glasgow Housing Scheme, EBB residence, a a 23-year- old labourer – Simon Davis, was remanded to prison on Tuesday.

Police say that Davis of Heathburn Village East Bank Berbice was arrested on Tuesday and placed before the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh. He was not required to plea. The mater was then postponed to 18th of this month for report.