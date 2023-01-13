23-year-old motorcyclist dies in Wales incident

Dead: Romano Ramdeen

A 23-year-old man died last night after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a parked container.

Dead is Romano Ramdeen, a resident of Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD). The accident occurred at about 23:00h last night.

Reports are that Ramdeen was proceeding north on the western side of the Wales Public Road on motorcycle CK 1359, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control and collided with the container.

As a result of the collision, the driver was flung into the container, receiving several injuries to his head and body.

The 23-year-old man was picked up by public-spirited persons in an unconscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlor awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

