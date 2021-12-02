23 yr old found with shotgun and ammo

A 23 year old man is now in custody at the Cove and John Police Station after one 12 gauge shotgun and seven matching rounds was discovered at the man’s Haslington New Scheme East Coast Demerara home on December 2 by ranks who were acting on information.

According to the police, the man was selling the gun and ammunition.

A search was conducted in his presence in his home and a black 12-gauge shotgun along with seven live cartridges were found in his bedroom.

He was asked if he is the holder of a firearm license and he said no. He was arrested and escorted to the Police Station where he is presently in custody pending charges.