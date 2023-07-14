24 HOUR SPEED BOAT SERVICE, ENHANCED SECURITY AMONG PLANS FOR HARBOUR BRIDGE CLOSURE

Starting from July 24 at 11:59 pm, the bridge will be closed for three days. Various relief measures have been put in place to mitigate the inconvenience caused by the closure. These include 24-hour speed boat and ambulance services and enhanced waterway security and lighting. These measures aim to ensure the smooth flow of transportation and the safety of commuters during the bridge closure period. Shemar Alleyne has further details in the following report.

