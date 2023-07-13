24-hour speed boat service, enhanced security among plans for Harbour Bridge closure

The Demerara Harbour Bridge is expected to be closed for three days starting from July 24 at 11:59 pm, and among the plans are a 24-hour speed boat and ambulance services as well as enhanced security and lighting.

This was revealed on Wednesday night at a public stakeholder meeting at the Umana Yana in Georgetown.

At the meeting, the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, addressed the public’s concerns, noting that there will be no change in fares for the speed boats operating 24 hours.

He noted that enhanced security will be provided, which includes lighting on both sides of the river.

Span Nine being transported to the Demerara Harbour Bridge

Apart from Police officers who will be on the ground enforcing the law, the Ministry has committed to providing free transportation to citizens from the junction to the stelling to reduce congestion.

Moreover, airlines are urged to consider extending the check-in period for passengers.

In June, the Ministry of Public Works announced the three days closure, which will take effect from 11:59 pm on July 24 to 11:59 pm on July 27, 2023.

The Ministry noted that this closure is necessary for the replacement of span nine, which cannot be done while traffic is flowing.

Last year September, span nine was damaged when the Panamanian flagged vessel, MV Tradewinds Passion, crashed into the bridge during a retraction period and rendered it inoperable for several days.

Since then, that damaged section of the bridge had to be repaired several times while plans were being made to replace the unit.

A local company undertook repairs to span nine, Industrial Fabrications Inc (InFab), which was completed in late 2022.



In May this year, span nine was transported from the dockyard to the bridge for the perfect time and tide for installation.

