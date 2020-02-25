24 LAND LEASES DISTRIBUTED TO KWAKWANI RESIDENTS

Twenty Four residents of Kwakwani Upper Demerara- Berbice region 10, received leases from the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission for the very first time. The leases were presented by Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture Hon. Valarie Yearwood and Manager of the Commission’s Secretariat, Mr. Durwin Humphrey who represented Commissioner Mr. Trevor L. Benn at the handing over ceremony.

“… I am happy that finally this part is over and I want to say that this is another promise delivered. I am urging you to kindly make the land work for you. Now that you have the security for your land you can finally start or expand your business or your homes,” The Minister urged.

Also in his brief remarks, Manager of the Commission’s Secretariat, Mr. Durwin Humphrey, urged the residents to make good use of their titles.

“These hardworking families are well- deserving of these leases …we encourage you to take advantage of these titles, make the best use of them, invest in homes and businesses. You can now go to the bank with your titles and obtain a loan” Mr. Humphrey encouraged.

Mr. Humphrey said the Commission is pleased to bring the process to a close and look forward to continue working with the community.