24 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Within the last 24 hours, health authorities in Guyana have recorded 24 new Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to date to 8,231.

In its updated COVID-19 Dashboard today, the Ministry of Health stated that currently only 662 cases are active inclusive of eight (8) patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, the other 654 in both home and institutional isolation.

Additionally, 24 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 186, the number of persons who have recovered from the virus has gone up to 7383.