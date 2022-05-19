24 Training Officers graduate from GPF-UoG ‘Train-the Trainers’ Course #2/2022

Twenty four (24) Training Officers of the Guyana Police Force benefited from the transforming workforce process of the GPF as they completed the ‘Train-the-Trainers’ course #2 on Wednesday at the Officers’ Training Centre, Camp and Younge Streets, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

The Train-the-Trainers course was facilited through the historic multi-year Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) that was signed between the Guyana Police Force and the University of Guyana (UoG), through its Centre of Excellence for Teaching and Learning (CoETal).

The second batch of the ‘Train-the-Trainers’

Course started on Tuesday April 19, 2022, and went for a four-week period. The course aimed to increase the teaching repertoire and to build the teaching capacity of the GPF trainers, providing them with strategies, concepts, knowledge, and skills that they can implement in the classroom.

The ranks received training in Lesson Plan, Learning Theories, Bloom’s Taxonomy, Adult Learner, Instructional Strategies, Student Engagement, Reflexive Praxis, Preparing to Teach Online, Policing in a Culturally Diverse Background in the Guyanese Society, Summative, Formative and Authentic Assessments, Constructing Test Items and Giving Feedback.

The lecturer sessions were done by UG’s Director of CoETal, Dr. Charmaine Bissessar, other University of Guyana experts – Dr. Tamashwar Budhoo, Mrs. Bonita Hunter, Dr. Troy Brown, Ms. Claudette Phoenix, and Professor Stafford Griffith.

Force Training Officer Superintendent Keithon King in his address said: “Training is paramount. I was once a training instructor, now I am the Force Training Officer and so I want to encourage all the ranks to see the training environment as an important area and not a pit-fall. Moreso, training will help you, the members of the Force…when you depart the organisation to have life skills and knowledge that can be used beyond the Guyana Police Force so you can be productive citizens to build our country.”

Also speaking at the closing ceremony was Director of CoETal, Dr. Charmaine Bissessar, who applauded the Police ranks who have taken time and made the effort to complete the first level of the Train-the-Trainers course.

“Congratulations to all of you…and I would like to thank the GPF for its confidence in the University of Guyana and CoETal in allowing us to impart our knowledge, expertise and skills. I would also like to thank you the participants for your commitment towards this initiative. We the experts have witnessed the resilience, hunger, passion and creativity within you the officers for learning and we hope that that we leave you with a fire or thirst in your belly for learning. We are deeply greatful for this opportunity which have motivated and energized us.

“Hats off to all of you Officers,” she said, while thanking the experts from UG for planning and designing the course.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent Nedd, in delivering the Vote of Thanks, thanked the experts for sharing their knowledge and ideas to the ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

“Thank you for clearing up all our concepts, misconceptions and enhancing our understanding as it relates to training. You the lecturers have put forward your best effort to make this training a success and and we thank you for that,” Nedd said.