24yr old charged with discharging a loaded firearm with intent

A 24-year-old man appeared before a City Magistrate on Monday to answer discharging a loaded firearm with intent charges. Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan charged Renard Caesar with three counts of the charge committed on Orlando Joesph, Kurt Fiedkou and Darius Frank in South Ameila’s Ward, Linden.

He was not required to plead and was remanded until October 11 for a report

