25 -39 AGE GROUP LEADING NEW COVID – 19 INFECTIONS

Rodney tells us more.
More than half of the new COVID -19 infections, which are suspected to be fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, have been detected in relatively younger people. According to Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, the majority of the 847 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours were seen in persons in the 25-39 age group.. Temika