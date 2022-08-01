25 Members of Region Three Police Scouts Group Complete Robotics Training

Twenty-five young Scouts from Regional Police Division #3 recently completed 20 hours of Robotics Training at the National Track and Field Center at Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

The training which was facilitated by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Regional Division, commenced on Tuesday July 26, 2022 and concluded on Friday, July 29, 2022.

According to Regional Youth & Scout Coordinator, Lance Corporal Ronaldo Torres, the Robotics Training teaches the youths problem-solving skills, and it allows them to work through complex logical problems, which aids in improving critical puzzle solving skills.

In addition to that, it also provided them with the ideal environment to learn how to handle making mistakes.