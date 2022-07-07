$25M Street Light Installation Programme to enhance Low-Income Communities in Region 3

Thousands of residents within six low-income communities in Region Three are soon to benefit from a street light installation project, under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme(AHUAP).

AHUAP is executed by the Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA)and funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). It is designed to enhance the quality of life for low-income populations through better access to housing, infrastructure and improved accessibility and mobility.

The communities to receive the street lights are Schoonord, La Parfaite Harmonie, Westminster, Onderneeming, Recht Door Zee and Lust-en-Rust.

Scope of works include the supply and installation of 80 wattstand-alone solar integrated street lights, with the lamp comprising of a solar panel, charge controller and battery. The contract was awarded to N. Balgobin & Sons ContractingServices & Electrical Supplies and has been divided into two lots.

Sixty-two street lights will be installed at Lot One to the tune of $12,671,360. Meanwhile, Lot Two will see the installation of sixty street lights at a cost of $12,530,000. Pole planting is ongoing and the installation of the street lights is slated to commence in the coming days. The project is set to run for a period of 210 days.