Tuesday, July 2, 2024
25YR OLD FOUND DEAD IN CUMMINGS LODGE APARTMENT ‘HE HAD COMPLAINED OF FEELING UNWELL’ – FRIENDS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
An investigation has been initiated following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old. However, until now, the police have not provided any details on the incident. Travis Chase will provide more information as this story develops.

NORTON HIGHLIGHTS THE NEED FOR A SAFER GUYANA SAYS PNC/R WILL ‘ROOT OUT CORRUPTION IN THE GPF
NORTON RETURNED UNOPPOSED AS PNC/R’S LEADER – WILL BE THE PARTY’S PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE)
