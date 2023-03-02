260 suspected AK-47 rounds of ammunition found at Kara Kara Creek

Police in Region Ten on Wednesday found 260 suspected AK-47 rounds of ammunition at Kara Kara Creek, South Amelia’s Ward.

HGP Nightly News understands that the Police were tipped off of several persons in the community with large bags.

As a result, between 16:00h and 17:00h, a party of Policemen was displaced to the location and began a search.

During the search, the law enforcement officers went to Kara Kara Creek, where a Karibee rice bag was seen under a tree.

The bag was opened, and the Policemen observed 260 suspected AK-47 rounds of ammunition with the markings NK 1976 at the base.

The suspected ammunition was taken to Mackenzie Police Station and lodged. No arrest was made, but the investigation is ongoing.

