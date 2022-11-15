27 persons from Charity Squatting Area gets Certificates of Title

On Saturday, twenty seven (27) persons who reside at the now regularised section of Charity Squatting Area, Region Two were presented their Certificates of Title by His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall and Regional Chairperson, Ms. Vilma DeSilva were present at the activity.

During his address the Head of State lauded the work of the Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority and its staff for the expedient processing of the Titles, as well as, the completion of a design layout for new access roads and a bridge in the community in merely four days.

Some 123 lots have been regularised in the area. With the cooperation of residents, the remaining Titles are expected to be processed by the end of the year. Infrastructure development for the community to the tune of $200 million was also announced. Minister Rodrigues in her remarks noted that the government’s intervention will bring tremendous relief to residents in the community. She also reiterated the goal of the Ministry of Housing and Water to deliver on all of its promises by 2025.

