27,000 STUDENTS TO BE SCREENED FOR DIABETES BY YEAR END – HEALTH MINISTER

Since launching the Health Ministry’s Comprehensive Child and Youth Health Programme in July, around 6,000 nursery school pupils have been screened for diabetes. Health Minister Frank Anthony is confident in achieving the goal of screening 27,000 students by the end of the year. Tiana Cole has more details in her report.
