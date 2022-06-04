28 Low Income Families allocated Homes in Berbice

Twenty eight low-income families are now proud homeowners.

Moments ago, the families were allocated the first set of two bedroom, low-income units, being constructed by the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) at Hampshire, East Berbice-Corentyne.

The allocation exercise was done at Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC). Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, Chief Executive Officer of CHPA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Narindra Persaud and President of CCCC, Mr. Mohammed Raffik were present.

Each home is being allocated at a cost of $5.5 million (inclusive of the cost of the land) to the allottee.

A total of 100 low-income homes are being built at Hampshire. The contract sum for the construction of these homes is $750 million.

(CHPA)