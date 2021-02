Within the last 24 hours, 28 persons who underwent testing for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, received positive results taking the total number of confirmed cases to date to 8,485.

Currently there are four (4) persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 38 individuals in institutional isolation.

There are 418 persons in home isolation while 10 are said to be in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 stands at 195.