28 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Guyana during last 24 hours

Within the last 24-hour-period, a total of 28 persons were confirmed positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the total number of diagnosed individuals since testing began to 8,513.

Presently, there are four (4) persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 37 are in institutional isolation.

Eleven (11) have been placed in institutional quarantine while 332 persons are isolating at home.

To date, the number of persons who have recovered is 7,945 while the death toll stands at 195.