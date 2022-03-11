29 year old Labourer remanded to prison for rape

A twenty-nine-year-old labourer, Jamal Forde of Lot 2 Wisroc, Wismar Linden, who was arrested on 30th of December, 2021 and has been on remand for another offence, was charged on Thursday with the alleged offence of the Raping of a Child under 16 years of age. The incident occurred on the 29th December 2021. Forde appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune via Zoom at Linden Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plea and was remanded to prison. The matter was postponed until the 30th of March.

Related