29 YEAR OLD MAN REMANDED TO PRISON FOR MURDER OF BV MAN

On Friday, 29-year-old Devon Mohamed, called ‘Chike Baba’, of Sideline Dam Beterverwagting, ECD appeared before Her Worship Ms Rochelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

The 29-year-old construction worker was slapped with the offense of murder committed on 45-year-old Troy Hicks. He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison until July 14, 2022.

On May 28, Hick met his tragic demise after he was beaten and chopped to death l.

Police Headquarters stated that Troy Hicks, 46, a labourer of Lot 21 Beterverwagting Housing Scheme, ECD life was snuffed out at about 19:15hrs on the 28th of May at Hendricks Street, Triumph, ECD.

“Enquiries disclosed that the deceased and the suspect had a misunderstanding earlier in the day. On the date and time mentioned, Hicks was walking on Hendricks Street where the suspect attacked him with a cutlass by chopping him about his head and shoulders. Hicks, who was armed with a dog chain and cutlass, chopped the suspect to his forehead.

The now deceased man then ran into a corner shop after a group of men started to pelt him with bricks. He also pelted bottles at the men and managed to run north on Republic Drive, Beterverwagting where the men ran after him, and where he collapsed. He was then picked up alive by the police and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.” A statement read.