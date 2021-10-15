29 yr old porter dies in freak accident with aircraft propeller

A 29 year old porter has lost his life after a freak accident at Kamarang Airstrip, Upper Mazaruni on Friday afternoon.

Police said that Nigel Rodrigues who is employed with Air Service Limited was drinking at the Kamarang Landing, when Caravan 8R GFA piloted by a 55-year-old male pilot, landed at the airstrip and before the pilot could properly shut-off the engine, the victim walked in front of the plane’s propeller which chopped him severely about his body causing his internal organs to protrude.

The scene was visited by a doctor, who pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The body was subsequently escorted to the Kamarang Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Further investigations ongoing.

Related