Three (3) persons were taken into police custody in relation to one (1) 55 inches Sharp Television that was found during a police raid in Crestone on Monday afternoon.
According to the cops, the raid was conducted between 14:10h and 15:00h at the #77 Village Housing Scheme, Corriverton, Corentyne.
Investigations are currently in progress.
3 arrested for television found during police raid
