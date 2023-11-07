3 COMPANIES SHORTLISTED TO MARKET GUYANA’S CRUDE OIL

Three firms have presented advantageous bids to market the crude oil extracted from Guyana’s floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facilities. Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo revealed these developments during a media briefing at his party’s main office on Thursday. The government is actively negotiating with these entities as they consider the proposed marketing terms for Guyana’s crude. Tiana Cole’s report offers further insight into the matter.

