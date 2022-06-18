30 Police officers and ranks to benefit from Quality Management Training at Texila University

Thirty police officers and ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who are earmarked to undergo a Quality Management Training programme participated in an orientation session today (Friday June 17, 2022), at Texila American University (TAU), Plantation Providence East Bank Demerara.

Quality management encompasses all of the functions of the organization that create and provide high-quality products and services that meet the expectations of consumers and create ultimate satisfaction.

Upon successful completion of this programme, the officers and ranks will be able to enumerate total quality management concepts like customer focus, leadership, and continuous process improvement; analyse different quality management frameworks; elaborate on different types of reliability; process capability, and the significance of statistical process control for effective management of quality, among other gains.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Syam Kumar, gave the welcome address, and the Founder and President of TAU Mr. Saju Bhaskar, gave an inspiring message. The feature address was given by the High Commissioner of India, Hon. Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, and the orientation was done by the Manager of Student Affairs, Mr. Kishore Kumar. The GPF Force Training Officer, Mr. Keithon King, during his closing remarks, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm to be a part of this vital programme, which is crucial for academic development.

The Guyana Police Force, on Thursday April 14, 2022, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Texila American University (TAU). It was signed by Texila officials Mr. Syam Kumar and Dr. Deeraj Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Calvin Brutus, and Woman Assistant Superintendent Nicola Kendall, who’s the Head of the GPF’s Strategic Planning Unit.

The MOU augments learning opportunities for the Guyana Police Force through the Center for Professional Development (CPD) of TAU. Consequently, nearly 3,500 Guyana Police officers will benefit from CPD’s short-term courses.

Under the MoU, the courses will be offered free of cost to the GPF, with each lasting for three months. On successful completion of the courses, the ranks will be issued with certificates.

Also present at the orientation ceremony were Officer in Charge of GPF’s Information Technology & Communications Branch, Superintendent Jermaine Johnson; Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, Superintendent Dennis Stephen; Head of Community Relations Department, Woman Superintendent Crystal Robinson; among other senior and junior officers and other ranks.