30-y-o prisoner dies after being beaten to death by fellow inmates at Lusignan Prison

A fight among inmates inside of the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD), has resulted in the death of one prisoner on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Jason Dundas, who prior to his incarceration, resided in Ann’s Grove, ECD.

The brawl among the prisoners is said to have occurred around 19:00h last night.

According to a police source, there was a scuffle between Dundas and other inmates inside of the Holding Bay, which resulted in the man being murdered at the hands of fellow prisoners.

Moments after the fight ended, other prisoners brought Dundas out of the location where the fight ended so that he could obtain medical treatment and prison guards could respond accordingly.

The now dead 30-year-old man had visible injuries to his face and various parts of his body.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead when he arrived there.

Dundas had been admitted to the above-mentioned penitentiary on August 30, last year, for the offence of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Three days prior to his remand, Dundas had been busted with over 96lbs of marijuana worth over $21M at his stall in Cornhill Street, Georgetown, by ranks that had been acting on a tip-off.

Investigations into Dundas’ murder are currently ongoing