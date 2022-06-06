30 year old Contractor Allegedly Electrocuted while erecting step

30-year-old Conrad Spencer, a carpenter of Lot 10 Company Road, Buxton, ECD, was allegedly electrocuted on Sunday.

The unfortunate incident occurred at about 09:30 hrs.

Enquiries disclosed that Spencer was at Lot 6 Joseph Street Buxton, ECD, erecting a wooden step (stairway). While in the process of cutting wood with an electrical saw, he came in contact with a live wire and was electrocuted.

Spencer was barefooted at the time of his demise, and was observed lying motionless next to the work-bench with an electrical saw alongside him and his body facing upwards.

On his right hand, he had what appeared to be burnt marks around the elbow area.

Police visited the scene on Sunday June 5, 2022, at 9:50 hours, as well as the EMT from the Melanie Fire Station.

The body was escorted to Jerricks Funeral Home and is awaiting a PME.

Investigation in progress.