30 year old Taxi Driver shot at Bar, Suspect still at large

A 30 year old taxi driver of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara is nursing a gun shot injury to his leg after a night of imbibing took a turn for the worst.

According to police, about 22:30 hrs on Thursday the 17th of March, the victim went to the Freedom Bar Night Club with friends and was drinking when the suspect – an identifiable male – approached him, withdrew a silver handgun from his pants waist and fired a single shot at his body, hitting him to his left side leg before making good his escape.

The victim was immediately taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for advanced medical treatment, where he was admitted a patient.

His condition is listed as stable. Investigations are ongoing.