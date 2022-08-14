300 House Lot Recipients at LBI to Access Lands in New Week 

–construction of first 100 Young Professional Homes to commence soon



August 13, 2022 (Georgetown, Guyana) – Infrastructure works at the government’s La Bonne Intention (LBI) Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara is moving ahead. By the end of the new week, some 300 persons who have been allocated lands at Phase One will be able to access their lands and move forward with their construction plans.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal inspected works at the housing development on Saturday, along with the Director of Projects at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Mr. Omar Narine and senior engineers attached to the agency.

The Minister emphasised that the Ministry has a mandate to provide serviced house lots to its allottees. He further stated that the allocated lands were previously sugar plantations and as such required heavy infrastructural work. A number of persons have already received access to their house lots, however, the remaining individuals can look forward to being contacted by CHPA’s Surveys Unit to participate in a land identification exercise.

Meanwhile, at Phase Two preparatory works for the construction of the first 100 young professional homes is nearing completion. Awarding of the contracts is expected to be done by the end of the month, after which mobilisation and the construction of the homes will commence.

“We are preparing the infrastructure work for about 500 houses in this area […] however, we want to have the initial 100 completed before the end of the year and so we will be pushing the contractors to work,” the Minister affirmed.

Moreover, the Ministry has invested approximately $2 billion in infrastructural projects at LBI; these works include land clearing, the construction of access roads, drainage systems, culverts, and electricity and water supply networks.

Minister Croal noted that the scheme is strategically positioned and all allottees will benefit from major developments. It will be connected to an incoming highway from Aubrey Barker, Georgetown to Enmore/Foulis on the East Coast of Demerara, where massive commercial development is expected to take place, thereby improving the socio-economic conditions of residents in the scheme and the entire East Coast Demerara corridor.