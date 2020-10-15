31 more test positive for COVID-19 in Guyana

Within the last 24 hours there have been 31 more persons who tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,620 as at today (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, the number of deaths attributed to the virus stands at 107.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are currently 16 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 57 persons are now in institutional quarantine.

Additionally, there are 115 individuals in institutional isolation while 860 are in home isolation.

To date, Guyana has conducted 16,451 COVID-19 tests and there have been 2,522 recoveries recorded.