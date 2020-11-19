32 STUDENTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has finally confirmed that 32 students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the partial reopening of schools on November 9th and the Guyana Teachers Union is urging, the Education Minister to take immediate action to close
school doors. Amel Griffith reports.
