32 Year Old Haslington Man Found with 67.5 grams of Cannabis at Market

A 32-year-old unemployed man of South Haslington, East Coast Demerara was arrested after he was busted after police acting on information visited the Golden Grove Market Square on Tuesday.

A search was carried out around 18:45 hours.

“Police carried out a search on the man and his immediate surrounding and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found on the ground about one-foot away him.” A statement from Police Headquarters noted.

He was told of the offence committed, cautioned and remained silent. He was escorted to the Cove and John Police Station along with the suspected cannabis where same was weighed in his presence and amounted to 67.5 grams.

The cannabis was sealed and lodged. The suspect is in custody pending further investigations.