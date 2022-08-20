32 year old Man Dies after crashing into truck

32-year-old Stephon Stewart of Charles Street, Georgetown tragically lost his life in the wee hours of Saturday morning following a deadly smash up.

Police Headquarters reported that the accident involved motorcar PRR 7135 which was driven by Stewart, motorcar PKK 9331 driven by Adrian Montrose and motor lorry GAC 1297 which was being operated by Richard MacDonald.

Stewart was driving motorcar (PRR 7135) along the Rupert Craig Highway around 03:10hrs when he crashed into the back of a truck that was removing another car involved in another accident.

According to the police reports, Adrian Montrose of One Mile, Wismar, Linden claimed that an unknown motor lorry which was proceeding west on the northern drive lane of Rupert Craig Highway swerved left into the path of his vehicle.

This caused him to reportedly swerve further left to avoid a collision and in doing so, he lost control of his vehicle and ended up submerged in a trench situated on the southern side of the road.

While motor lorry GAC 1297 with the hazard lights on, motorcar PRR 7135 crashed into the rear portion of the lorry.

The driver, Stephon Stewart was seen motionless in his vehicle after the collision.

32-year-old Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene by EMT.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, awaiting a post mortem examination.

The driver of the motor lorry and motorcar are in custody assisting with the investigation.