324 BALLOT BOXES FOR REGION 4 REMAINING

Boxes remaining for Region 4 will be the focus of the 12 workstations in operation on Thursday.

The national vote recount will by tomorrow be focused on Region 4 only, as Regions 6 and 10 are almost complete.

With one ballot box each to be completed for the two regions, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Elections Commission, Yolanda Ward said the 324 boxes remaining for Region 4 will be the focus of the 12 workstations in operation tomorrow.

On Wednesday, 84 boxes were completed including 40 for Region 4, 20 for Region 6, and 24 for Region 10. The process also saw 1,968 Statements of Recount being tabulated for the General elections and 1,961 for the Regional.