35 COVID-19 patients recover within 24 hours in Cuba

-country also confirms 63 new positive cases during same period

Cuba has succeeded in curing 35 persons that were diagnosed with COVID-19 within 24 hours while one death has been reported during the same time frame.

According the Jamaica Observer media house, Cuba’s Director of Epidemiology and Hygiene in that Spanish speaking nation, Dr Francisco Duran, made the disclosure today and noted that this is the highest number of persons to have been healed within a one-day period.

In light of these new figures, this brings the total of cured persons in Cuba to 227. Meanwhile, the death toll since the beginning of the outbreak in Cuba 38 days ago now stands at 32.

During his daily press briefing on the situation of the COVID-19 situation in his country, Dr. Duran stated that there are 725 patients hospitalized with the viral infection, and 710 of those individuals are “progressing favourably.”

It was also revealed that 10 of these patients are currently listed as critical and five (5) are said to be in serious conditions.

Up to press time, there were 2,866 people admitted under strict clinical-epidemiological quarantine in Cuba. Of this total, 1,968 are suspected of the disease and are continuously tested.

Additionally, 63 new positive cases were detected from 1,895 tests conducted at various Cuban health institutions within the last 24 hours.

To date, there are 986 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cuba since the outbreak of the viral infection in early March.