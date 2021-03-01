35 more persons confirmed with COVID-19 in Guyana

Thirty-five (35) more persons were diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 8,585.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard on Sunday (today), at present there are only 418 active cases, inclusive of four (4) patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The other 414 persons are in isolation with 23 of them being institutionalized while the remainder (391) are in home quarantine.

Additionally, nine (9) persons are in institutional quarantine.

To date, the number of deaths attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana stands at 195.