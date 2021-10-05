36 yr old man in custody over rape allegation in Linden

A 36-year-old man is in custody over an alleged rape incident in Region 10 between October 4 23:20hrs and October 5 00:04hrs. Police in a release indicated that the 27-year-old woman and the man are known to each other.

On Monday night, the woman consumed subsequently went to sleep and at 00:040hrs as mentioned, the suspect was said to be seen committing the act on the unconscious victim.

Upon being seen he made good his escape.

A report was made and the suspect was arrested and placed in custody pending further investigations.

