36th COVID-19 death recorded in Guyana

Late last night (Saturday), the country recorded its 36th COVID-19 related death, after an elderly man who had contracted the virus took his last breath.

The 80-year-old male who resided in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) died on Saturday around 22:00h.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, it is in contact with the family and relatives of the deceased to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed.

“The Ministry is asking that patient confidentiality be respected and the families be allowed to mourn in peace. Members of the public are encouraged to observe the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES #8 published in the Official Gazette on 14 August. 2020 which emphasises the need to practice physical distancing at least 6ft apart, use a facemask correctly and consistently when leaving their homes and practice good hand washing hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and noted that it will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to assist the families to deal with the situation.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.