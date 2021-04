-death toll remains at 271

The Ministry of Health’s daily Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) dashboard on Monday (today) stated that within the last 24 hours, 38 persons tested positive for the COVID-19, while 13 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Presently, 77 persons are in institutional isolation while 1,294 are in home isolation.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country stand at 271.