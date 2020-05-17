39-y-o female pedal cyclist dies after being hit by speeding car

-deceased, driver had been breaching COVID-19 curfew when accident occurred

A female pedal cyclist lost her life last night after a speeding motorcar (PNN 3631) allegedly slammed into the woman along the Fort Canje Public Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The now dead woman’s bicycle which she had been riding when she reportedly turned into the path of the speeding motorcar.

The dead woman has been identified as 39-year-old Raquel Edwards of Levi Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident is said to be a 34-year-old mechanic of Stevedore, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

At the time of the accident, both the pedal cyclist and the driver had been in breach of the COVID-19 curfew that is presently in place.

On Saturday around 20:40h, the car (PNN 3631) was proceeding East along the Northern carriageway of the Fort Canje Public Road allegedly at a fast rate of speed, when the incident occurred.

Edwards is said to have been pedaling her bicycle on the roadway in the same direction of the vehicle.

The 34-year-old driver told investigators that while he was whilst negotiating a right bend on the above-mentioned roadway the now dead woman “suddenly turned right into his path” resulting in the collision.

As a result of the impact, the pedal cyclist was flung off her bicycle and landed on the road surface where she sustained severe injuries about her body.

She was picked up from the accident scene by public spirited persons in an unconscious state and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for emergency medical attention.

However, some two hours after Edwards’ admittance at that health facility, she succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the driver who had fled the scene of the accident, was caught by the police shortly after he attempted to make good his escape.

He was arrested and subjected to a breathalyzer test which revealed that he did not operate his vehicle under the influence of alcohol when the collision took place.

The driver also told the cops that he was in Berbice visiting his relatives and some friends when the accident occurred.

He is presently in police custody and is said to be assisting with investigations.