4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles New York City and Beyond.

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The new York Times: The United States Geological Survey reported the quake around 10:23 a.m. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Hurubie Meko, Michael Wilson, Erin Nolan8-10 minutes 4/5/2024

Here’s the latest on the earthquake.

A magnitude-4.8 earthquake rumbled through the northeastern United States at 10:23 a.m. on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey, sending tremors from Philadelphia to Boston and jolting buildings in Manhattan and throughout the five boroughs.

The U.S.G.S. reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was in Lebanon, N.J., about 50 miles west of New York City, where frightened residents darted into streets wondering what had just happened.

The New York Police Department said it had no immediate reports of damage, but sirens could be heard all over the city. Several East Coast airports issued ground stops halting air traffic in the immediate aftermath.

New York City officials were slow to send an alert about the earthquake. A beeping text alert went out to some residents at 11:02 a.m., nearly 40 minutes after the earthquake hit. Mayor Eric Adams has received criticism in the past over his delayed response to emergencies, including floods and wildfire smoke.

Mr. Adams was being briefed on the earthquake, his spokesman, Fabien Levy, said in a social media post.

“While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact,” Mr. Levy wrote.

Here’s what else to know:

JAGDEO, WHO IS ACCUSED OF CORRUPTION, ACCUSES OPPOSITION OF ATTEMPTING TO RIG 2025 ELECTIONS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
