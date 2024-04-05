4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles New York City and Beyond.

The new York Times: The United States Geological Survey reported the quake around 10:23 a.m. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Hurubie Meko, Michael Wilson, Erin Nolan8-10 minutes 4/5/2024

A magnitude-4.8 earthquake rumbled through the northeastern United States at 10:23 a.m. on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey, sending tremors from Philadelphia to Boston and jolting buildings in Manhattan and throughout the five boroughs.

The U.S.G.S. reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was in Lebanon, N.J., about 50 miles west of New York City, where frightened residents darted into streets wondering what had just happened.

The New York Police Department said it had no immediate reports of damage, but sirens could be heard all over the city. Several East Coast airports issued ground stops halting air traffic in the immediate aftermath.

New York City officials were slow to send an alert about the earthquake. A beeping text alert went out to some residents at 11:02 a.m., nearly 40 minutes after the earthquake hit. Mayor Eric Adams has received criticism in the past over his delayed response to emergencies, including floods and wildfire smoke.

Mr. Adams was being briefed on the earthquake, his spokesman, Fabien Levy, said in a social media post.

“While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact,” Mr. Levy wrote.

Here’s what else to know:

New York City’s public schools reported no immediate signs of damage or compromised buildings, said Nathaniel Styer, a spokesman. “The safest place for our kids right now is in our schools, schools are operating as normal.”

Aftershocks are common after an earthquake, and officials in New York City warned residents to be prepared for them. Most aftershocks are smaller than the original earthquake, but they can still be damaging.

While most earthquakes in the Northeast go undetected, New Yorkers have felt several over the years. A 2.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of New York and New Jersey in May of last year, and a 3.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the town of Adams Center, N.Y., the month before that. In 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Virginia led to the evacuation of City Hall and Midtown office buildings in Manhattan.

Like this: Like Loading...