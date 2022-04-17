4 persons including minor arrested after CANU makes 2.4 million of Cocaine and cannabis Bust on Easter Saturday

Three persons and an underage male are now spending with remaining of the Easter Holidays in police custody, following a drug bust at a residence in Bel Air Avenue, Lamaha Gardens on Saturday.

According to the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU), (2) parcels of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected cannabis were discovered at the residence. 55 year old Keith King, 49 year old Dexter Stewart and 33 year old Altheann Lyte; and the minor were escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the suspected narcotics.

The narcotics tested positive for Cocaine and Cannabis. The cocaine had a total weight of 2.292 kg, with a street value of approximately 2.4 million GYDs the cannabis weighing 64 grams.

King is no stranger to CANU, since he was charged in a previous case where cocaine was found in a lumber shipment in 2013. All of the suspects are presently in custody pending further investigations.