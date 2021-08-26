4 Venezuelans among those charged for Cuyuni Mining camp murders

Juan Oscar Calderon Lopez aka ‘Gordo’ age 25 years, Jose Ramon Tovar aka ‘Bashein’ age 24 years, Luis Miguel Monrroy, Jhonny Gonzalvez called ‘Sankey Pankey’ age 47 years of who are all Venezuelan were charged at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. Nicholas Ceaser aka ‘Wild buck’ is also among those charged for the murders of Suresh Bachan and Steven Niles. General Manager Suresh Bachan along with Security officer Niles were found dead by workers in their hammocks in the watch camp on August 5. The autopsy revealed that Manager Bachman died from a blunt force trauma to the head while Steven Niles also died from blunt force trauma to the head and fractured spine. The 5 men appeared before City Magistrate Delon Bess where they were not required to plea the murder charge. The men were remanded to prison until September 20 where they will make court appearance at Kamarang Magistrate’s Court.

