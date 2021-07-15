40 houses allotted for Amelia’s Ward, Linden

Land has already been cleared to begin construction of the first 40 elevated houses in Amelia’s Ward Phase Two, Linden, Region Ten, MP and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, has announced.

The $300-million project is being supervised directly by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the project is a promise made by President Irfaan Ali when he visited the region last January and announced that some 1,000 houses will be constructed there.

Minister Croal said mainly young professionals will benefit from the project.

The minister, according to the DPI, made the announcements while attending the ‘Dream Realised’ housing initiative in Linden, which saw 400 persons receiving house lots in Amelia’s Ward Phase Four, and 144 land titles and transports distributed.

“The model is a similar model that we are using for the construction programme in the other regions and the allottees will come from here… the timeline for construction of the houses is within four months,” Minister Croal said.