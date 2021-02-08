41 more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Guyana

Within the last 24 hours, 41 new Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were recorded in the country taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 8,023.

This is according to the Ministry of Health which reported on Monday (today) that presently there are seven (7) patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) along with 41 persons currently in institutional isolation. There are 817 in home isolation.

Additionally, there are eight (8) persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana stands at 181.